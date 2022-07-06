71-year-old missing in Chickasaw County

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The family of an elderly man in Chickasaw County is asking the public for help locating their loved one.
Chickasaw County EMA Director Linda Griffin said 71-year-old James Pickens walked away from his home Wednesday morning, July 6 at 2159 Highway 32 Extended. This is west of Okolona.
He is 6 feet tall, has no hair, last seen wearing light-colored blue jeans, a gray long sleeved shirt and gray tennis shoes.
He was last seen at 5:30 a.m. It's believed he left on foot but not confirmed.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office at 662-456-9411.