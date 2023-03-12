 Skip to main content
7-year-old boy dies in Prentiss County house fire

  • Updated
  • 0
House fire death of Colton Chandler in Prentiss County, MS

Scene of house fire County Road 5301 in Prentiss County, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 13, 2023.

BALDWYN, Miss. (WTVA) - A seven-year-old boy has died after a house fire near the Wheeler community early Saturday, March 11, morning.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar told WTVA that multiple fire departments responded to a home on County Road 5301, that is about three miles east of Baldwyn. 

Colton Chandler lost his life in the fire. Colton was a 2nd grader at Baldwyn Elementary School.

Sheriff Tolar added that Chandler's grandmother was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee for serious burns.

It's unclear what started the fire. The Prentiss County Fire Investigator is looking into the cause of the fire. 

