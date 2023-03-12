7-year-old boy dies in Prentiss County house fire

BALDWYN, Miss. (WTVA) - A seven-year-old boy has died after a house fire near the Wheeler community early Saturday, March 11, morning.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar told WTVA that multiple fire departments responded to a home on County Road 5301, that is about three miles east of Baldwyn.
Colton Chandler lost his life in the fire. Colton was a 2nd grader at Baldwyn Elementary School.
Sheriff Tolar added that Chandler's grandmother was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee for serious burns.
It's unclear what started the fire. The Prentiss County Fire Investigator is looking into the cause of the fire.