7- year-old boy dies in house fire near Wheeler Community in Prentiss County

Location of house fire that took a 7 year old boy's life.

BALDWYN, Miss. (WTVA)- A seven-year-old boy has died after a house fire near the Wheeler community early Saturday, March 11, morning.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar told WTVA that multiple fire departments responded to a home on County Road 5301, that is about three miles east of Baldwyn. 

7- year-old Colton Chandler lost his life in the fire.

Colton was a 2nd grader at Baldwyn Elementary School.

Sheriff Tolar added that Chandler's grandmother was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee for serious burns.

It's unclear what started the fire. The Prentiss County Fire Investigator is looking into the cause of the fire. 

