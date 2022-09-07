60 Years Later: Ole Miss celebrating James Meredith enrollment with series of events

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - James Meredith enrolled at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) 60 years ago, becoming the first Black person to attend the university.
After local and state outcry, the Civil Right icon was finally allowed to register for courses on Oct. 1, 1962.
"It was the courage that James had to integrate this university," Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce said.
The chancellor said Meredith's actions 60 years ago continue to inspire change at the university and in Mississippi.
In celebration of the upcoming anniversary, the university will hold a number of events.
Meredith will also be recognized during halftime of the Oct. 1 football game against Kentucky.