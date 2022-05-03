60 drug arrests in Monroe County since January 1, 2022

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Department has made 60 drug arrests since January 1.
That adds up to 15 charges per month and would be on pace for 180 arrests in four months.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said it is a growing problem.
He said that about 85% of those 60 arrests were for possession of meth charges.
Crook said the problem is that they are starting to see more drug usage in younger children.
"It's scary because are seeing a lot of younger kids like 12-13-year-olds lose their minds sooner on the drugs."
The sheriff said he wants to encourage parents to educate their kids and be mindful of the company they keep.
"Methamphetamine, probably for the last 20 years has been the drug of choice and I think that's just trickling down to the next generation."
Crook said the Monroe County Sheriff's Department is always interested in tips from the public.