JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An individual who purchased a lottery ticket in Iuka won $50,000 in Tuesday’s Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased from a Bluesky store on Battleground Drive. Mississippi Lottery did not identify the winner.

A second $50,000-winning ticket was purchased in Gautier.

According to the Mississippi Lottery, the winners matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball.

A player in California won the historic $2.04 billion jackpot.