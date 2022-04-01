50 pounds of marijuana, 8 pounds of fentanyl found during south Alabama traffic stop

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WTVA) - A traffic stop in south Alabama netted 50 pounds of marijuana, 25 pounds of THC items and more than 8 pounds of fentanyl.
According to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a truck Wednesday, March 30 for a traffic violation on Interstate 65.
The truck was pulling an enclosed trailer and had a Georgia license plate.
The items were found in the trailer.
According to the news release, 52-year-old Howard Grant of Snellville, Georgia, was traveling to Atlanta, then onto Pennsylvania.
He faces two counts of drug trafficking.