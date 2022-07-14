5-year-old boy found safe in Lee County

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - After nearly 12 hours, a missing 5-year-old Verona boy was found Thursday night, July 14.
Robert Holcomb Jr. seemed to be in good condition when he was found, only suffering from dehydration, according to authorities.
He was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday near 252 County Road 711. He was found three miles away from the location.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said authorities were led to the boy from a tip that came from someone who was watching the story on WTVA 9 News.
The sheriff shared the following statement.