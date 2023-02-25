5-A area high school basketball playoff scores Saturday By: Sami Roebuck Sami Roebuck News/Sports Reporter Author email Feb 25, 2023 Feb 25, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Area teams competed for a spot at the semifinals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 5-A GIRLSLAFAYETTE: 50 HOLMES COUNTY: 485-A BOYSNEW HOPE: 29 CANTON: 43 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sami Roebuck News/Sports Reporter Sami Roebuck is from Spring Hill, Tennessee. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee. Author email Follow Sami Roebuck Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From WTVA 9 News Archive Did Covid-19 take your taste and smell? Here's when they may return Updated Dec 1, 2021 News GasBuddy: Average North Alabama, national gas prices could drop below $3 per gallon by Christmas Updated Nov 28, 2022 Alabama Full Interview with Congressman Robert Aderholt of Alabama Updated Feb 24, 2022 News Lowndes County man and his dogs survived Tuesday's storms Updated Dec 1, 2022 News Emmy Awards 2022: How to watch and more Sep 12, 2022 Local Top doctor: Mississippi faces 'rough few weeks' with COVID Updated Dec 1, 2021 Recommended for you