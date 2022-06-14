 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106
expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to
8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11
AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

$5.3M to support tech-based business growth in Grenada

  • Updated
  • 0
money, cash

Photo Date: 07/02/2021. Credit: Pixabay. License Link.

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The federal government awarded $5.3 million to improve tech-based business growth in Grenada.

A project will build a four-lane access road into Grenada Technology Park North.

The grant will be matched with $2.6 million in local money and is expected to create 800 jobs.

It’ll also retain 1,100 jobs and generate $60 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Castillo said, “The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support Grenada as they work to grow their region’s economy. This EDA investment will provide enhanced access to the local technology park, giving existing businesses the infrastructure capacity they need to grow and thrive.”

Open this link to read the full announcement.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

