$5.3M to support tech-based business growth in Grenada

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The federal government awarded $5.3 million to improve tech-based business growth in Grenada.
A project will build a four-lane access road into Grenada Technology Park North.
The grant will be matched with $2.6 million in local money and is expected to create 800 jobs.
It’ll also retain 1,100 jobs and generate $60 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.
Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Castillo said, “The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support Grenada as they work to grow their region’s economy. This EDA investment will provide enhanced access to the local technology park, giving existing businesses the infrastructure capacity they need to grow and thrive.”