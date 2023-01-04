$4M lottery ticket purchased in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $4 million in Hinds County, the Mississippi Lottery announced on Wednesday.
The player purchased the ticket at Byram Chevron in Hinds County.
The player’s winnings grew from $1 million to $4 million because he or she purchased a $1 Megaplier option.
Megaplier multiples winnings from two to five times, depending on the number drawn. The winner’s Megaplier number was four.
The winning Mega Millions numbers from Tuesday night’s drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 with a Mega Ball of 18 and a Megaplier of 4.
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow to an estimated $940 million for Friday, Jan. 6.
Wednesday's Powerball® jackpot is up to an estimated $291 million, with an estimated cash value of $147.9 million. The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot for Thursday is up to an estimated $225,000.