41st annual Spring Flywheel Festival underway

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Flowers are blooming, and there's the sound of popping echoing down the streets in Houston.
That means the Spring Flywheel Festival is back in town.
People are gathering in Joe Brigance Park to eat a little, buy a little and talk a lot about tractors and flywheels.
Friday started with antique tractors and engines going on display. Organizers say there is fun for kids along with food and music.
"There is something for everyone, so come on down, bring the family and have a great time," said Kirby Dendy, the vice chair of the Chickasaw Development Foundation.
Live music with the Billy Taylor Band and For Appeal will start Saturday at 5 p.m.