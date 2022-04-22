40th Spring Flywheel Festival underway in Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The flowers are blooming, the pollen is covering the car; but in Chickasaw County, it's the sound of antique tractor engines that is driving folks into Houston this weekend.
Thousands will gather this weekend at Joe Brigance Park to take part in the annual Flywheel Festival.
Flywheel engines are one of the big attractions. Similar motors were used to power the country’s mills and industries.
Organizers said it's a family event with something for everyone.
The two-day event runs through Saturday night. The Team Hope 5K Race begins that morning at 8:00.