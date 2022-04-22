 Skip to main content
40th Spring Flywheel Festival underway in Houston

Flywheel Festival in Houston, MS

Flywheel Festival in Houston, Mississippi. Photo Date: April 22, 2022.

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The flowers are blooming, the pollen is covering the car; but in Chickasaw County, it's the sound of antique tractor engines that is driving folks into Houston this weekend.

Flywheel Festival in Houston, Mississippi. Photo Date: April 22, 2022.

Flywheel Festival in Houston, Mississippi. Photo Date: April 22, 2022.

Thousands will gather this weekend at Joe Brigance Park to take part in the annual Flywheel Festival.

Flywheel engines are one of the big attractions. Similar motors were used to power the country’s mills and industries.

Flywheel Festival in Houston, Mississippi. Photo Date: April 22, 2022.

Flywheel Festival in Houston, Mississippi. Photo Date: April 22, 2022.

Organizers said it's a family event with something for everyone.

The two-day event runs through Saturday night. The Team Hope 5K Race begins that morning at 8:00.

