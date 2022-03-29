 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

40 Mississippi high schools recognized for college preparation

  • Updated
  • 0
Hamilton School in Hamilton, Mississippi

Hamilton School in Hamilton, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 29, 2022.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Forty high schools in Mississippi received national recognition for their excellent work in preparing students for college.

The schools were named recipients of the 2021 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the Mississippi Department of Education announced on Tuesday.

The recipients include:

  • Mississippi School for Math and Science, Lowndes County
  • Nanih Waiya Attendance Center, Winston County
  • Hamilton High School, Monroe County
  • New Albany High School, Union County
  • Ingomar Attendance Center, Union County
  • Oxford High School, Lafayette County
  • Pontotoc High School, Pontotoc County
  • Pine Grove High School, Tippah County
  • East Webster High School, Webster County
  • Kosciusko High School, Attala County
  • Noxapater Attendance Center, Winston County

Open this link to view the full list of winners.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you