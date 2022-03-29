40 Mississippi high schools recognized for college preparation

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Forty high schools in Mississippi received national recognition for their excellent work in preparing students for college.
The schools were named recipients of the 2021 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the Mississippi Department of Education announced on Tuesday.
The recipients include:
- Mississippi School for Math and Science, Lowndes County
- Nanih Waiya Attendance Center, Winston County
- Hamilton High School, Monroe County
- New Albany High School, Union County
- Ingomar Attendance Center, Union County
- Oxford High School, Lafayette County
- Pontotoc High School, Pontotoc County
- Pine Grove High School, Tippah County
- East Webster High School, Webster County
- Kosciusko High School, Attala County
- Noxapater Attendance Center, Winston County