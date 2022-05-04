4 teenagers arrested for murder in Clay county

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 4 teenagers for the murder of 41-year-old Mikel Craven in mid-March.
Craven died on March 11, 2022, on Blake Road just outside of Cedarbluff, after what investigators determined was a robbery.
Four teenagers were arrested on May 4, 2022, for the robbery that led to Craven's death, and all four have been charged with capital murder.
19-year-old Emerson Houston, 17-year-old William Austin Hill, 17-year-old Greyson Klutts, and 15-year-old Jeremy Klutts Jr., all from West Point, made appearances at the Clay County Justice Court on Tuesday, the day they were arrested.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said only 15-year-old Jeremy Klutts Jr. was given a conditional bond, set at $75,000, but that the bond includes the wearing of an ankle monitor.
Judge Thomas Hampton denied bond for the other three suspects, who are currently at the Clay County Detention Center with a preliminary court hearing set for May 19, 2022, in the Clay County Justice Complex.
Investigators determined that the robbery on March 11 was the motive behind the Mikel Craven's death.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the case in partnership with the District Attorney's office.
If you have any information about the case, you're encouraged to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 662-494-2896, or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.
You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Golden Triangle crime Stoppers P3 App.