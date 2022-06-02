 Skip to main content
4-County held day of fun and business Thursday

  Updated
4-County Electric Power Association meeting on June 2, 2022

MAYHEW, Miss. (WTVA) - It was a day of business and fun for members of the 4-County Electric Power Association.

The company held its annual meeting on Thursday on the Mayhew campus of East Mississippi Community College.

The day started with a health fair and cookout. The business started after lunch with elections, finances and an update on fiber optics.

4-County serves approximately 46,000 members in eight counties.

