4-County held day of fun and business Thursday

MAYHEW, Miss. (WTVA) - It was a day of business and fun for members of the 4-County Electric Power Association.
The company held its annual meeting on Thursday on the Mayhew campus of East Mississippi Community College.
The day started with a health fair and cookout. The business started after lunch with elections, finances and an update on fiber optics.
4-County serves approximately 46,000 members in eight counties.
