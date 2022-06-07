3rd District GOP primary too close to call, other local congressmen cruise to victory

(WTVA) — Two of the area's congressmen had no problem winning their respective primaries, but the third one didn't know late Tuesday what the future held for him.
Republican Rep. Michael Guest faced a stiff challenge from former U.S. Navy pilot Michael Cassidy in the 3rd District primary as the two swapped the lead throughout the evening.
It wasn't clear if the two would advance to a June 28 runoff or one of them would win the party's nomination outright to represent Starkville, most of Oktibbeha County and all of Noxubee and Winston counties.
The evening was much easier for 1st District Republican Rep. Trent Kelly, who represents most of North Mississippi, and 2nd District Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson whose district includes Yalobusha, Grenada and Montgomery counties.
Kelly easily defeated his lone opponent and advanced to face Democrat Dianne Black, who won her primary, in the November 8 general election.
Thompson's victory over his one challenger came on the same week he will take the national spotlight when the January 6 committee he chairs will begin primetime hearings Thursday on what has turned up during its investigation.
The longest-serving member of Mississippi's congressional delegation still doesn't know who his Republican opponent will be in November.
Brian Flowers will face either Ronald Eller or Michael Carson in a runoff later this month to determine the GOP's candidate in the state's lone minority-majority congressional district.