33rd Plantersville Bike-A-Thon making a big difference

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The 33rd annual Plantersville Bike-A-Thon was held Sunday at the town’s community center.
The event started back in the 90's when Sextus Shannon toured St. Jude.
“I took a tour of St. Jude. I was invited there. And, once I got there and saw the facilities and saw how those children were doing it was a no brainer,” said Shannon. “I had to help. So, 33 years ago here we are... still kicking.”
The event started to support families like the Logans whose granddaughter is battling neuroblastoma at St. Jude.
“St. Jude has definitely changed the dynamics of our family. This whole situation has changed our family,” said Ginger Logan. “And, St. Jude is all about trying to keep the family together in the best way that they can.”
The bike a thon has grown a lot since the start. Shannon says the first event raised five-hundred dollars for the organization. It takes more than two million dollars to run St. Jude per day. Their goal is to raise forty-thousand dollars this year.
“It's such a blessing to know that this little part that we do go so far with St. Jude,” said volunteer and committee member Sissie Craft. “Every little bit helps. every dollar helps. and, dollars turn into hundreds of dollars and thousands of dollars.”