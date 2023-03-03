30 homes damaged in Itawamba County, MEMA reports

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) - Friday's severe weather damaged at least 30 homes in Itawamba County.
That's according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency's (MEMA) first preliminary report.
Itawamba County also reported damage to Itawamba Community College.
Monroe County has reported damage to one house and one apartment complex.
Oktibbeha County has reported damage to three houses, and Pontotoc County has reported damage to two houses.
More counties may report more damage in the coming days.
MEMA wants residents with storm damage to file an insurance claim, take photos of the damage and file a damage report.