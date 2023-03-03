 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST
Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 AM
CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

30 homes damaged in Itawamba County, MEMA reports

  • Updated
  • 0
Submit damage report through MEMA

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) - Friday's severe weather damaged at least 30 homes in Itawamba County.

That's according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency's (MEMA) first preliminary report.

Itawamba County also reported damage to Itawamba Community College.

Storm damage to band hall at Itawamba Community College in Fulton, MS

Storm damage to band hall at Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Mississippi. Credit: ICC.

Monroe County has reported damage to one house and one apartment complex.

Storm damage along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Nettleton, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 3, 2023.

Storm damage along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Nettleton, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 3, 2023.

Oktibbeha County has reported damage to three houses, and Pontotoc County has reported damage to two houses.

More counties may report more damage in the coming days.

MEMA wants residents with storm damage to file an insurance claim, take photos of the damage and file a damage report.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you