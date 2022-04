JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Wednesday’s storms caused three injuries in Tippah County, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

MEMA is still gathering damage reports from across the state.

So far, 12 counties have reported damage: Bolivar, Desoto, Humphreys, Lauderdale, Leflore, Noxubee, Rankin, Scott, Smith, Sunflower, Tippah and Warren.

MEMA wants anyone who sustained home damage to report it using MEMA’s self-report tool.

Open the link below to view storm damage photos.