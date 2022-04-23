2nd Annual Miss M17 scholarship pageant to honor fallen deputy

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The memory and legacy of a deputy lives on through a scholarship.
The 2nd annual Miss M17 pageant was held Saturday morning.
The pageant honors the memory of Monroe County Deputy Dylan Pickle.
Pickle was killed in the line of duty in July 2020.
A car struck him and another deputy during a safety checkpoint.
Dylan's mom, Debi Pearson, said she just wants his legacy to live on.
She said she wants to live out the rest of her days like Dylan did his.
The funds raised from the Miss M17 pageant will help a future law enforcement officer go through the training academy.
M17 was Dylan's badge number.
Miss Mississippi USA Hailey White was in attendance.
She said supporting law enforcement is so important to her.
"They lay their lives on the line for us every single day and it's important for the scholarship fund to support the next generation of law enforcement."
If you are interested in applying for the scholarship reach out to your sheriff for more details.
Last year's scholarship went to Deputy Gwin with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.