28-year-old missing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Columbus are asking for help locating a missing 28-year-old man.
Justin Brooks was last seen on Monday, Oct. 24 around 3:30 a.m. at his home on Fifth Avenue North. He was walking along the street.
He wore blue jeans, tennis shoes and a red/yellow/orange pullover.
According to Columbus Police, Brooks suffers from mental health issues and is also known as Pee Wee.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 662-244-3500 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.