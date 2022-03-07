$25,000 bond for arrested driver in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A municipal court judge set a $25,000 bond for a man police arrested last week after a traffic stop.
Around 5:00 p.m. on March 3, Tupelo officers arrested 37-year-old Jamarcus Shumpert of Shannon, MS, during a traffic stop on Wilson Street.
Officers discovered information that led them to discover he was a felon and in possession of a semi-automatic rifle reported stolen in Lee County, which the officers seized as a part of the traffic stop.
Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Weir set Shumpert's bond at $25,000 for the charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon on March 4, a day after his arrest.
Tupelo and Lee County Investigators are assisting each other on the part of the case dealing with the stolen rifle out of Lee County.