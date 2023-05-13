 Skip to main content
24-year-old Tyler Moore wins Gumtree 10k in downtown Tupelo

Moore seconds away from crossing the finish line

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- More than 400 runners ranging from ages 6 to 86 participated in the 45th annual Gumtree 10k run hosted by Tupelo Running Club.

24-year-old Tyler Moore from Oxford finished 1st overall, earning $300 for the achievement. Moore's time was 33:03, over two minutes before a second runner crossed the finish line.

"I'm training for my first marathon in June," says Moore. "This is kind of building up for that."

Runners train for weeks to prepare for this run. The warm weather caught many of them off-guard.

"It hadn't been hot around here," says director Jennifer Martin. "We're seeing a lot of runners coming in right now and they're pretty gassed from the heat."

