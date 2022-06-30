 Skip to main content
236 acres burned in Alcorn County wildfire

  • Updated
  • 0
Wildfire on June 29, 2022, in Alcorn County, Mississippi. Source: Mississippi Forestry Commission.

RIENZI, Miss. (WTVA) - A wildfire burned 236 acres in Alcorn County on Wednesday, June 29.

The fire happened along County Road 561 near Rienzi.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission shared these images of the fire.

Wildfire on June 29, 2022, in Alcorn County, Mississippi.

