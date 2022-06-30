236 acres burned in Alcorn County wildfire

RIENZI, Miss. (WTVA) - A wildfire burned 236 acres in Alcorn County on Wednesday, June 29.
The fire happened along County Road 561 near Rienzi.
The Mississippi Forestry Commission shared these images of the fire.
