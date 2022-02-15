21-year-old arrested for inappropriate touching of a minor

OXFORD, Lafayette County (WTVA) - Officers with the Oxford Police Department arrested 21-year-old Armani Trinee Wilson for inappropriate contact with a minor.
The department led an investigation earlier this month that prompted them to arrest the Abbeville, MS native and charge him with Touching a Minor for Lustful Purposes.
Officers took him into custody and brought him before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge, who set his bond at $10,000.
Because the case involves a juvenile, the Oxford Police Department is withholding any further information for the time-being.