21 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi on March 30

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Wednesday’s EF-1 tornado damaged 15 homes in Calhoun County.
That’s according to the latest report from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).
Twenty-one tornadoes touched on Wednesday, March 30, the National Weather Service has confirmed so far.
So far, 31 counties have reported storm damage.
Lafayette County reported damage to four homes and two businesses.
Yalobusha County reported damage to 10 homes.
Noxubee and Prentiss counties also reported damage, but MEMA is waiting for damage numbers.
MEMA reported six injuries in Bolivar, Holmes, Lafayette, Noxubee (2), Panola counties.
Do you have damage? Open this link to self report.