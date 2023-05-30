2023 Tupelo Elvis Festival preview

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- One of the most exciting and popular festivals is just around the corner, dedicated to celebrating Mississippi's most legendary music star.
The 25th Annual Tupelo Elvis Festival starts Wednesday June 7th and runs until Sunday June 11th. For a full schedule of events, click this link.
The festival celebrates the life of Tupelo native and cultural icon Elvis Presley. Presley was born in Tupelo and lived there with his family in the early years of his life. He bought his first guitar and first performed live in the town.
"Elvis started with humble beginnings here in Tupelo, and he came from nothing basically," says Dalton Russell, marketing director of Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association. "And to overcome those hurdles life threw at him, to making it big and well-known across the world. You know, I think that's something to celebrate."
Stores in downtown Tupelo can expect many new faces from all over the world coming just for the festival. They'll get a chance to walk on the same sidewalks the rock-and-roll legend did when he was a boy.