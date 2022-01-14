20-year-old felon arrested for possession of a firearm

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police arrested 20-year-old Dominic Vaca after he threatened citizens and pointed at them with a loaded handgun.
Police contacted Vaca, a suspect at the time, and then seized the loaded firearm in his possession.
After an investigation, police learned that Vaca was a convicted felon, which led them to arrest him for felony possession of a firearm.
Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allan ordered him held without bond.