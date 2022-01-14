 Skip to main content
20-year-old felon arrested for possession of a firearm

  Updated
  • 0
20-year-old Dominic Vaca arrested on felony charges

20-year-old Dominic Vaca, Tupelo.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police arrested 20-year-old Dominic Vaca after he threatened citizens and pointed at them with a loaded handgun.

Officers arrived at the 1300 block of Ida Street at 2:00 p.m. on January 14 after 20-year-old Dominic Vaca threatened citizens and pointed at them with a loaded handgun. 

Police contacted Vaca, a suspect at the time, and then seized the loaded firearm in his possession.

After an investigation, police learned that Vaca was a convicted felon, which led them to arrest him for felony possession of a firearm.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allan ordered him held without bond.

Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School and Mississippi State University.

