2 killed in crash involving a motorcycle

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people were killed in a Saturday evening crash in Chickasaw County.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County on Saturday, September 17, at 5:20 p.m.
54-year-old Charles Blackwelder of Bruce, MS, was driving a motorcycle west bound on Highway 32 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and ejected Mr. Blackwelder and his wife, 53 year old Anita Darlene Blackwelder.
Mr. and Mrs. Blackwelder both received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.