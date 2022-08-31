2 arrested, 1 still wanted for Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in Columbus.
Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the shooting happened on Hemlock Street.
The Columbus Police Department identified the shooting victim as Javeon Colebrook, 16, who is recovering from surgery.
Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said three people fled the scene in a car.
Law enforcement issued a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) and the vehicle was spotted in Starkville.
Hawkins said one of the individuals in the car, 17-year-old Cameron Jones of Starkville, got out of the car.
The two remaining individuals, 23-year-old Darren Hall and 16-year-old Christopher Harrell, were arrested. Both men face aggravated assault charges.
Jones [no picture provided] is still wanted. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
According to police, Colebrook had gotten into an argument with Jones and was shot.