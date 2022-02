JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,322 more COVID-19 cases and 77 more deaths, announced on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

There are 229 current outbreaks in long term care facilities.

This data was reported to the MSDH as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 682,840 presumed recoveries.

Open this link to view more data.