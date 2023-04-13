$1M bond set for Oktibbeha County murder suspect

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — An arrest has been made following the death of a woman in Oktibbeha County.
Marco Brown is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Imia Brown, 40.
Deputies found her dead Wednesday afternoon in a mobile home on Teagarden Lane, Oktibbeha County Investigator Brett Watson confirmed.
Deputies then arrested Marco Brown. Watson wouldn't confirm how she died.
Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt said an autopsy will be performed.
Watson couldn’t confirm if they are married but described them as a couple.
A friend owned the mobile home and the couple was staying there, he added.
Watson later confirmed the suspect received a $1 million bond.