18 arrested as part of drug roundup in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement officers made 18 arrests Monday as a result of an eight-month investigation into alleged drug activity in Lowndes County.
Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins called the operation “spring cleaning.”
He said law enforcement obtained 52 arrest warrants for drug trafficking, sale and possession.
“What started as simple calls about suspicious activity ended with many dangerous drugs taken off the streets and eighteen drug dealers behind bars,” the sheriff said. “These are people who profit from making drugs available to the children of our community. This roundup is just one example of the fine work being done by these agents.”
According to the sheriff, the operation resulted in the arrests of the following individuals: Cameyer Anderson; Michael Ash; Rodney Boles; Sonya Porter-Ellis; Eric Green; David Hairston; Quincy Holliness; Carlos Humphries; Arthur Jefferson; Deborah Johnston; Patrick Neely; Brandi Nichols; Daphne Reedwood; Eddie Roberts; Eugene Robinson Jr.; Jeremiah Stokes; Barbara Tenney; and Willie Mason.
More arrests are expected.