16-year old shot in the leg in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) A 16-year-old is now in stable condition someone shot him in the leg Tuesday night.
Tupelo police responded to a call on the 3000 block of Shonda Circle at approximately 10:15 p.m. on April 26, 2022.
They found the 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the thigh.
Medics arrived and transported the victim to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was in serious, but stable condition at the time.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but has not led to a suspect yet. Officers did find a handgun at the scene of the shooting.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS