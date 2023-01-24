$150K lottery ticket purchased in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $150,000 in Jackson.
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation made the announcement on Tuesday.
The player purchased the ticket at Fuel Time 4 on North Siwell Road.
No one hit the Powerball jackpot during Monday night’s drawing.
Monday night’s winning Powerball numbers were: 12-31-47-58-60 with a Powerball of 23 and a Power Play number of 3.
The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing increased to $526 million, with an estimated cash value of $284 million.
The Mississippi Lottery also announced a winning ticket worth $500,000, purchased in McComb on Aug. 13, 2022, remains unclaimed. The ticket expires on Feb. 9.