14 students, 1 teacher dead after shooting at Texas elementary school: Gov. Abbott

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Chickasaw, southeastern Pontotoc, southern Itawamba, southern Lee and Monroe Counties through 545 PM CDT... At 513 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Prairie to 6 miles northeast of Aberdeen to near Sulligent. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Amory, Aberdeen, Verona, Okolona, Shannon, Smithville, New Salem, New Wren, Evergreen, Nettleton, Hatley, Gattman, Quincy, Turon, Egypt, Wise Gap, Wren, McCondy, Leotis and Old Union. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH