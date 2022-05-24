 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Chickasaw,
southeastern Pontotoc, southern Itawamba, southern Lee and Monroe
Counties through 545 PM CDT...

At 513 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Prairie to 6 miles northeast of Aberdeen
to near Sulligent. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Amory, Aberdeen, Verona, Okolona, Shannon, Smithville, New Salem, New
Wren, Evergreen, Nettleton, Hatley, Gattman, Quincy, Turon, Egypt,
Wise Gap, Wren, McCondy, Leotis and Old Union.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

14 students, 1 teacher dead after shooting at Texas elementary school: Gov. Abbott

  • Updated
  • 0

The following is from ABCNews.go.com.

Fourteen students and a teacher are dead after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The 18-year-old suspect, a student at Uvalde High School, is also dead, he said.

"He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott said during an unrelated press briefing.

The suspect also allegedly shot his grandmother before entering the school and again opening fire, Abbott said. He did not say anything further about her condition.

Abbott said the shooter -- identified by law enforcement sources and the governor as Salvador Ramos -- had a handgun and also possibly a rifle.

Open this link to read ABC News' report.

