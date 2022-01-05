13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia fire at house converted into apartments, officials say

You have permission to edit this article.
...Light Wintry Precipitation Expected Across Portions of the
Mid-South on Thursday...

A dry cold front will push through the region today and set the
stage for another shot of wintry weather on Thursday. Precipitation
will begin around daybreak Thursday in northwest Mississippi and
quickly spread northeastward to the rest of the Mid-South through
Thursday afternoon.

Areas south of I-40 will likely see a mix of rain, freezing rain,
and sleet before changing over to snow and sleet by late morning.
Along and north of I-40, mostly snow and minor sleet
accumulations and can be expected. Snowfall totals are expected
to range from a dusting along I-40 up to 2 inches across northern
portions of west Tennessee and the Missouri Bootheel. Some light
ice accumulations are expected south of I-40 due to freezing rain.

With sub-freezing temperatures in place ahead of the event, there
is the potential for light accumulations on roadways, bridges,
and overpasses. This could create hazardous travel conditions on
Thursday. Road conditions may worsen and become icy Thursday night
as temperatures fall into the teens.

Please stay tuned to the latest forecasts on timing and snowfall
amounts as they may change. Be sure to follow us on all social
media platforms and tune into NOAA Weather Radio.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Power
outages may be expected due to ice accumulations.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia fire at house converted into apartments, officials say

Thirteen people -- including seven children -- died Wednesday morning in a fire at a three-story row home in Philadelphia that was converted into two apartments, officials said.

"This is without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city's history -- loss of so many people in such a tragic way," Mayor Jim Kenney said at the start of a news conference late Wednesday morning.

"Losing so many kids is just devastating. ... Keep these babies in your prayers," Kenney said.

Firefighters responded to flames around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday at the row house at 869 N. 23rd Street in the city's Fairmount neighborhood -- a home that records say is owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

They found "heavy fire" in a kitchen area in front of the second floor, and there was "nothing slowing that fire from moving," Philadelphia Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said.

Thirteen people were killed; two others were taken to hospitals; and eight people got out by themselves, Murphy said.

The building had four smoke detectors, but "none of them operated," Murphy said.

Live updates: At least 13 dead in fire at Philadelphia row home

"It was terrible," Murphy said. "This is probably one of the worst fires I ever been to."

Twenty-six people lived in the three-story building -- eight on the first floor, and 18 on the second and third floors, fire officials said.

It took 50 minutes to place the fire under control, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire will be investigated, Murphy said.

Row home was legally subdivided, city official says

The row home has been legally subdivided into two apartments since the 1950s and has had no violations, according to a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections.

The home has had three minor complaints, spokesperson Karen Guss said.

The building was owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, according to property records obtained by CNN.

The housing authority is the biggest landlord in Pennsylvania, according to their website. It develops, acquires, leases and operates affordable housing for city residents with limited incomes.

CNN has reached out to the housing authority for comment. The authority has indicated it would hold a news conference Wednesday.

The building, according to records, was estimated to have been built in 1920.

The home is about 2.5 miles northwest of Philadelphia's Center City district.

