13 college students in Mississippi receiving automotive industry scholarships

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association awarded scholarships to 13 college and university students who are pursuing careers in the automotive industry.
- Quen’Darrius Chandler, Itawamba Community College (ICC) (not pictured)
- Julius Lyons, sophomore, ICC (not pictured)
- Omar Ramirez, Northeast Mississippi Community College (not pictured)
- Elton Thompson, Holmes Community College
- Ari Avant, Jackson State University (JSU)
- Jade Bland, Mississippi State University (MSU)
- Terrence Conley, JSU
- Aashish Dhakal, Ole Miss
- Peter Fennell, Ole Miss
- Cameron Fowler, MSU
- Kennedy Keyes, MSU
- Brodie Rials, MSU
- Ranjan Subedi, MSU
The recipients are receiving $1,500 (two-year college) or $2,500 (four-year college) for one academic year to be used for educational expenses.