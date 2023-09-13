 Skip to main content
13 college students in Mississippi receiving automotive industry scholarships

  • Updated
  • 0

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association awarded scholarships to 13 college and university students who are pursuing careers in the automotive industry.

  • Quen’Darrius Chandler, Itawamba Community College (ICC) (not pictured)
  • Julius Lyons, sophomore, ICC (not pictured)
  • Omar Ramirez, Northeast Mississippi Community College (not pictured)
  • Elton Thompson, Holmes Community College
  • Ari Avant, Jackson State University (JSU)
  • Jade Bland, Mississippi State University (MSU)
  • Terrence Conley, JSU
  • Aashish Dhakal, Ole Miss
  • Peter Fennell, Ole Miss
  • Cameron Fowler, MSU
  • Kennedy Keyes, MSU
  • Brodie Rials, MSU
  • Ranjan Subedi, MSU

The recipients are receiving $1,500 (two-year college) or $2,500 (four-year college) for one academic year to be used for educational expenses.