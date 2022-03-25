13 cadets graduate from Tupelo police academy

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Look for new law enforcement officers on patrol soon as a new cadet class graduated Friday in Tupelo.
Many of the new officers have already been recruited to local law enforcement agencies.
Jaret Davidson is one of the 13 graduating cadets. He is now a patrol officer for the Tupelo Police Department.
"The academy was hard, but it was worth it," he said.
Davidson said it was a difficult 12 weeks, but his main concern is making his community a safer place and that's what he's striving to do.
"The first week is always the hardest — getting tased and maced,” he recalled of training. “But after that, you get to learn the guys that you're with and they all make it easier for you."
Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said he spent time with the cadets during the training and believes they are ready to serve their communities.
Nowadays, police officers are in demand and the new officers will help fill those gaps.
"We can put 13 officers now straight on the street,” Quaka said. “Specifically, three of the ones that graduated today will go to work at Tupelo Police Department. So, it obviously boosted our numbers immediately."
In this job, Davidson knows there’s not tons of money to make, but he’s eager to protect and serve.
"Not much money ensures officers, but I think it'll be fun helping each other, working with the community, working with each other and back each other up," Davidson added.