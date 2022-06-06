$120M solar facility being built in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County is going solar.
State and local officials were on hand Monday afternoon to announce the construction of a solar facility by Origis Energy.
The project is estimated to generate electricity to approximately 35,000 homes. Its output is estimated to be 150 megawatts.
The $120 million private investment will create hundreds of construction jobs.
It will also be a source of energy for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Mississippi ratepayers.
Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said this will help make the Golden Triangle a leader in solar energy production, not only in the state and across the South, but also across the country.
Proud to approve a $120M solar facility by @OrigisEnergy in Lowndes Co. This private investment project will create hundreds of construction jobs and comes on the heels of another Origis solar project in Lowndes Co. approved in ‘21. Bringing the total for Lowndes Co. to $320M. pic.twitter.com/JuqTDtBJR2— Brandon Presley (@PresleyPSC) June 6, 2022
The project will be built on 1,500 acres of land near Columbus. Construction is expected to start soon.