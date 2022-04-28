 Skip to main content
120-foot cross added to the small town of Pittsboro

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 120-foot cross was put up at Pittsboro First Baptist Church Thursday.

This project started as a vision and is now a reality.

One church member said, "Pittsboro, Ms. has a cross that stands 120 foot in the air. What a joyous day. Couldn't get no better."

Pastor Vincent Anderson said the entire project cost about $250,000.

He said his dad contacted a man who they thought might give them a big donation.

The man donated $200,000.

Pastor Anderson said this was a community effort, everything from the construction men to the ladies in the kitchen feeding them daily.

One of the ladies that has been doing the cooking said it is a blessing when someone takes care of the meals and you don't have to worry about finding a place to eat.

Pastor Anderson said this was like a dream come true for him and the entire Pittsboro community.

