120-foot cross added to the small town of Pittsboro

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 120-foot cross was put up at Pittsboro First Baptist Church Thursday.
This project started as a vision and is now a reality.
One church member said, "Pittsboro, Ms. has a cross that stands 120 foot in the air. What a joyous day. Couldn't get no better."
Pastor Vincent Anderson said the entire project cost about $250,000.
He said his dad contacted a man who they thought might give them a big donation.
The man donated $200,000.
Pastor Anderson said this was a community effort, everything from the construction men to the ladies in the kitchen feeding them daily.
One of the ladies that has been doing the cooking said it is a blessing when someone takes care of the meals and you don't have to worry about finding a place to eat.
Pastor Anderson said this was like a dream come true for him and the entire Pittsboro community.