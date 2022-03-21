12 students named semifinalists for junior representative position

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The State Board of Education (SBE) announced the 12 students who are in the running to become a junior representative for the upcoming school year.
These students are high school sophomores and/or rising juniors. They are Charlie Fruge of Oxford High School; Karastan Gamble of North Pontotoc High School; Kathryn Newman of Ethel Attendance Center; John Walker of Starkville High School; Omair Jamil of DeSoto Central High School; Madison Payne of Gulfport High School; Zachary Rifkin of Oak Grove High School; Camryn Robertson of Northwest Rankin High School; Bryce Smith of Brookhaven High School; Jared Smith of Long Beach High School; Benjamin Torrey of Northwest Rankin High School and Kaelyn Welch of Pass Christian High School.
Micah Hill of Laurel High School will continue to serve but as the senior representative.
The SBE student representative program includes one high school junior and one senior. They provide input on policy decisions that affect Mississippi’s public schools.
Up to four finalists will be announced in the coming months. The appointment of the junior representative will be made at an SBE meeting on June 15.