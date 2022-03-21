 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East
Arkansas.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even outside of thunderstorms, wind gusts
of 40 mph will be possible at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including
the following areas, in East Arkansas, Phillips. In North
Mississippi, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee
MS, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie,
Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

12 students named semifinalists for junior representative position

  • Updated
  • 0
Dept. of Education: Pandemic greatly impacted state scores in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The State Board of Education (SBE) announced the 12 students who are in the running to become a junior representative for the upcoming school year.

These students are high school sophomores and/or rising juniors. They are Charlie Fruge of Oxford High School; Karastan Gamble of North Pontotoc High School; Kathryn Newman of Ethel Attendance Center; John Walker of Starkville High School; Omair Jamil of DeSoto Central High School; Madison Payne of Gulfport High School; Zachary Rifkin of Oak Grove High School; Camryn Robertson of Northwest Rankin High School; Bryce Smith of Brookhaven High School; Jared Smith of Long Beach High School; Benjamin Torrey of Northwest Rankin High School and Kaelyn Welch of Pass Christian High School.

Micah Hill of Laurel High School will continue to serve but as the senior representative.

The SBE student representative program includes one high school junior and one senior. They provide input on policy decisions that affect Mississippi’s public schools.

Up to four finalists will be announced in the coming months. The appointment of the junior representative will be made at an SBE meeting on June 15.

Open this link to read the full announcement.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you