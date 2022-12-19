111 homes damaged, 4 people injured during last week's severe weather

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) - At least 10 counties have reported damage following the bout of severe weather on Dec. 13-14.
According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) latest report, the counties have reported damage to 111 homes and four injuries.
Sharkey County reported three injuries and Hinds County reported one injury.
- Adams- 5 homes, 1 public bridge
- Clarke – 20 homes
- Forest- 29 homes
- Harrison – 3 homes; 3 public buildings
- Jefferson – 3 homes; 1 public road
- Madison – 15 homes
- Newton – 16 homes
- Sharkey– 19 homes, 2 farms, 1 public bridge
- Sunflower – 1 home
- Wilkinson – 3 public roads
These results are preliminary and are expected to change