111 homes damaged, 4 people injured during last week's severe weather

  • Updated
Storm damage in Anguilla, Mississippi

Storm damage in Anguilla, Mississippi. Photo Date: Dec. 14, 2022. Credit: WLBT.

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) - At least 10 counties have reported damage following the bout of severe weather on Dec. 13-14.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) latest report, the counties have reported damage to 111 homes and four injuries.

Sharkey County reported three injuries and Hinds County reported one injury.

  • Adams- 5 homes, 1 public bridge
  • Clarke – 20 homes
  • Forest- 29 homes
  • Harrison – 3 homes; 3 public buildings
  • Jefferson – 3 homes; 1 public road
  • Madison – 15 homes
  • Newton – 16 homes
  • Sharkey– 19 homes, 2 farms, 1 public bridge
  • Sunflower – 1 home
  • Wilkinson – 3 public roads

These results are preliminary and are expected to change

