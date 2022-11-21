10th annual Egg Bowl run kicks off Egg Bowl week

CALHOUN CITY, Missz. (WTVA), -The 10th annual Egg bowl run kicked off the State's biggest college rivalry week. Mississippi State Army ROTC started their run at 2:30 this morning, running 56 miles to Calhoun City. In Calhoun City fans welcomed and greeted ROTC members from both schools around noon. Ole Miss Army ROTC finished out the event carrying the ball back to oxford.
The Egg Bowl run is a tradition among the MSU and Ole Miss Army ROTC programs that began in 2013. A football is signed by the PMS and head football coaches of both schools and is taken on foot by a team of runners to the school hosting the Egg Bowl Game.
The ball travels a total of 100 miles with MSU Cadets running the majority with about 60 miles and the Ole Miss Cadets only running about 40 miles. This is a great way for all of the Cadets, including the rival school, to get together and further build teamwork between each other