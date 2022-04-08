 Skip to main content
10-year-old recalls escape from burning home in Oxford; community calls him a hero

Lafayette County fire on April 5, 2022

Home fire on Deer Run North in Lafayette County, Mississippi. Photo Date: April 5, 2022.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Ten-year-old Bailey Doyle doesn’t consider himself a hero; he’s just thankful everyone is OK.

His family escaped from their burning home Tuesday, April 5 after he woke up and smelled smoke.

“I remember I woke up and smelled something really bad in the air," he recalled.

He first thought someone was cooking in the kitchen.

Bailey Doyle

Bailey Doyle, Photo Date: April 8, 2022.

So, he went to see his grandfather who was visiting. Bailey said the smoke was too thick.

He knew he had to wake his parents.

Ultimately, nine people, including four children, escaped.

"To see him do it at the age of 10,” Lafayette County Fire Capt. Casey Henderson said, “and the bravery he showed to hold his composure, to go wake his parents up and alert them of a fire.”

Henderson said the bravery and quick action meant a lot.

Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the blaze.

Anyone wanting to help the family, open this link.

