10-year-old recalls escape from burning home in Oxford; community calls him a hero

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Ten-year-old Bailey Doyle doesn’t consider himself a hero; he’s just thankful everyone is OK.

His family escaped from their burning home Tuesday, April 5 after he woke up and smelled smoke.

“I remember I woke up and smelled something really bad in the air," he recalled.

He first thought someone was cooking in the kitchen.

So, he went to see his grandfather who was visiting. Bailey said the smoke was too thick.

He knew he had to wake his parents.

Ultimately, nine people, including four children, escaped.

"To see him do it at the age of 10,” Lafayette County Fire Capt. Casey Henderson said, “and the bravery he showed to hold his composure, to go wake his parents up and alert them of a fire.”

Henderson said the bravery and quick action meant a lot.

Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the blaze.

Anyone wanting to help the family, open this link.