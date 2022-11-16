1 wounded, 1 arrested for Okolona shooting

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was wounded and one person was arrested for a shooting Tuesday evening, Nov. 15 in Okolona.
Okolona Assistant Police Chief Sherry Hardin said the shooting happened shortly before 9:29 at a house on West Wheeler Avenue.
The victim was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in Tupelo.
Hardin identified the suspect as Deon Bowens. Police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Hardin said detectives are trying to determine what exactly happened and why.