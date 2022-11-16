 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 wounded, 1 arrested for Okolona shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
sirens, police, crime, shooting

Credit: MGN

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was wounded and one person was arrested for a shooting Tuesday evening, Nov. 15 in Okolona.

Okolona Assistant Police Chief Sherry Hardin said the shooting happened shortly before 9:29 at a house on West Wheeler Avenue.

The victim was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in Tupelo.

Hardin identified the suspect as Deon Bowens. Police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Hardin said detectives are trying to determine what exactly happened and why.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you