1 teen killed, 1 teen injured in ATV wreck near Sulligent

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will
result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will
result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

1 teen killed, 1 teen injured in ATV wreck near Sulligent

  • Updated
  • 0
ambulance

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - An ATV wreck left one Sulligent teenager dead and another injured.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the wreck happened Sunday, Oct. 16 at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Dempsey Road. The site is approximately five miles west of Sulligent.

Authorities said two 15-year-olds were on the SUV when it overturned. One teenager was killed and the second was carried to a hospital.

ALEA did not identify the victims. WTVA is working to obtain the deceased victim’s name.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you