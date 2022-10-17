1 teen killed, 1 teen injured in ATV wreck near Sulligent

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - An ATV wreck left one Sulligent teenager dead and another injured.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the wreck happened Sunday, Oct. 16 at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Dempsey Road. The site is approximately five miles west of Sulligent.
Authorities said two 15-year-olds were on the SUV when it overturned. One teenager was killed and the second was carried to a hospital.
ALEA did not identify the victims. WTVA is working to obtain the deceased victim’s name.