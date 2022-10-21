1 person in custody for Fulton shooting outside plant

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Fulton is investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside the Mueller Copper Tube facility.
Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said officers responded to the facility at 3:44 a.m. for a reported incident involving an employee.
He said an employee went to the parking lot and fired a gun into an unoccupied area. No one was struck.
Rogers said officers found shell casings and continue to investigate.
The police chief later confirmed one person is in custody. The individual's name is not being released at this time.
WTVA contacted the company and was told no comment.