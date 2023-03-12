1 man dead, another injured after crash in Winston County

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 29 possible. For the second Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Watch, from late Monday night
through Tuesday morning. For the second Freeze Watch, from
late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 29 possible. For the second Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Watch, from late Monday night
through Tuesday morning. For the second Freeze Watch, from
late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

1 man dead, another injured after crash in Winston County

  • 0
Deadly Hit-and-Run

Columbus Police are looking for a dark or black car after a man was killed Monday night in a hit-and-run crash on 7th Avenue North near 21st Street North. Police say it appears the victim was walking.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA)- One person is dead and another is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Winston County Saturday evening.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 25 around 6:57 p.m.

Investigators determined the 29-year-old man driving a 2006 Harley Davidson was traveling northbound, when he collided with the right side of a 2021 Toyota Tundra that was crossing over the northbound lanes.

The 29-year-old was later pronounced dead from his injuries. He has been identified as Preston Millis of Brandon, Mississippi.

The driver of the 2021 Toyota Tundra received minor injuries.

This crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Tags

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you