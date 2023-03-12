1 man dead, another injured after crash in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA)- One person is dead and another is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Winston County Saturday evening.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 25 around 6:57 p.m.
Investigators determined the 29-year-old man driving a 2006 Harley Davidson was traveling northbound, when he collided with the right side of a 2021 Toyota Tundra that was crossing over the northbound lanes.
The 29-year-old was later pronounced dead from his injuries. He has been identified as Preston Millis of Brandon, Mississippi.
The driver of the 2021 Toyota Tundra received minor injuries.
This crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.